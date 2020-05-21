New website supports businesses in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An advertising agency has launched a new website to help promote shopping at small businesses to help the community bounce back after dealing with the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Cvilleshops.com is a one-stop-shop for gift cards to more than 20 stores and restaurants. The site is designed by Storyware and allows customers to buy gift cards from all the featured businesses in one place.
According to the company, all the proceeds from each purchase will go right back to the small business owners.
"We like to think that for those living in Charlottesville and surrounding counties, that want to support, want to continue to support, local businesses. This gives them the opportunity, a quick and easy way to purchase gift cards from their favorite businesses,” Storyware Co-Founder Todd Wickersty said.
The company is willing to add any central Virginia business to the site. All companies must do is click the “Become a Vendor” on the top of the website.
