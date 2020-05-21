Rain Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the heaviest rain will move across the area tonight through Friday morning. Amounts may range from 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts in the mountains. The upper level storm that has been stuck to our west this week, will start to slowly lift out toward the Mid-Atlantic coast by Saturday morning. After some morning rain Friday, during the afternoon, temps will warm and during the afternoon, a few showers or storms will develop. Saturday may feature a left over shower or storm, however, the trend will be for conditions to be drier and warmer for the Memorial Day weekend.
Tonight: Rain, some heavy at times. Watch for local high water. Areas of fog. Low: upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with showers and a thunderstorm possible., High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, shower or storm. High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: around 60.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance of shower/storm, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. High low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.