Greene Co. seeking emergency services supervisor

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is going to start handling its own emergency medical services (EMS) later this year.
This comes after a meeting in late April. The University of Virginia decided it will discontinue its EMS contract with Greene County in October.
County supervisors approved the change.
EMS Director Melissa Meador says that this will allow Greene County to have more control and accountability.
“We want to have the best EMS service possible,” she said. “Our community deserves the best possible system, and I think that we can accomplish that with our own department.”
The first step in the new process is to hire an emergency services supervisor. Click here to learn more about applying for the position.
