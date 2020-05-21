Governor Northam signs two-year state budget

Governor Northam’s administration has worked to expand access to affordable, quality care for all Virginians. The vetoed bills would address health insurance cost concerns for targeted segments of the population, but in doing so, could increase the cost of insurance for sicker Virginians in the marketplace. The Northam administration will continue to work to make sure more Virginians can get access to health care, and the Governor announced this week that he will appoint a new work group to focus on this issue and develop legislation for the 2021 General Assembly session that will support efforts to stabilize the health marketplace. Details on that work group will be announced soon.