Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the heaviest rain will move across the area from tonight through Friday morning. Be on the look out for localized flooding, especially near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. 1 to 2+ inches of rain likely. There will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday as temperatures begin to warm. Saturday may feature a left over shower, however, the trend will be for conditions to be drier and warmer for the holiday weekend.
Through Thursday evening: Showers and drizzle. Areas of fog with a northeast breeze. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tonight: Rain, some heavy at times. Watch for local high water. Areas of fog. Low: upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with showers and a thunderstorm possible., High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: around 60.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
