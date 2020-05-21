Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the heaviest rain will move across the area from tonight through Friday morning. Be on the look out for localized flooding, especially near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. 1 to 2+ inches of rain likely. There will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday as temperatures begin to warm. Saturday may feature a left over shower, however, the trend will be for conditions to be drier and warmer for the holiday weekend.