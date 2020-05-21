2020 Dawbarn Education Award winners announced

Heather Campbell is a third grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School in Staunton. In her eight years of education, she has received her certification in Virginia Children’s Engineering and certification in Mindfulness. She has been awarded numerous grants to support her classroom and school. She was recognized as Bessie Weller’s Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year and she’s currently working on her PhD in Curriculum and Instruction. A former student wrote the following about Ms. Campbell: “I remember from last year when Ms. Campbell picked me to talk at the City Hall building downtown. I did not have a ride so Ms. Campbell picked me up so that I could speak in front of the grown ups. I will never forget how confident and smart she makes me feel.”