COVID-19 testing in Charlottesville to focus on communities of color May 23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two sites in Charlottesville will be offering free coronavirus testing Saturday, May 23.
Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson School City Center and Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The focus at both sites Saturday will be to test the city’s communities of color for the virus.
The test are for people who show symptoms, or live with someone who does, as well as for health care workers, first responders, essential workers, and folks who work or live in a group setting.
Appointments are not necessary, but there will be a limited supply of tests available.
Call the Thomas Jefferson Health District at 434-972-6261 for more information.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.