Construction to begin at Interstate 64, Route 29 interchange

One project will reconfigure the I-64 interchange, eliminating the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound. The current ramp configuration results in two “weave” conditions with cars entering and exiting I-64 and has been identified as a factor in numerous crashes over the past few years. The loop ramp will be replaced with dual left-turn lanes on southbound U.S. 29 onto the ramp that now serves northbound U.S. 29 to eastbound I-64 traffic. With the planned improvements both weave movements will be eliminated.