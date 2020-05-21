Albemarle, Charlottesville communities honor 44 teachers for their classroom excellence in 19th Annual Golden Apple Award celebration

(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – The 19th annual Golden Apple Awards celebration, which will be held virtually on May 21 at 4 p.m., will honor 44 teachers from public and private schools across Charlottesville City and Albemarle County for their service to students. Honorees were selected for the award based upon demonstrated excellence in the classroom, innovative instructional strategies and techniques, and their involvement in the local community. Students, parents, members of the community, and other educators submitted nominations. Teachers selected for the award represent less than two percent of all teachers in our area’s public and private schools.