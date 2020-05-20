Wet Stretch Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain into the late week. A storm over the Tennessee Valley is nearly stationary and bringing rain to a large area of the south, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will bring us more rain. Currently, the heaviest rain is set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and ranging from an additional 1 - 3 inches into Saturday. Some locally higher totals along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some flash flooding is possible.
While, a few showers or storms are still possible Saturday, as this storm system moves away, it will turn much warmer. Most of the Memorial Day weekend is trending drier and warm.
Tonight: Showers, drizzle, areas of fog. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Thursday: Periods of rain. Some heavy at times. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storm. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. PM storms possible. Highs lows 80s. Lows around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Memorial Day: Partly sunny, Highs mid 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.