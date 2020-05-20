Wet Stretch Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain into the late week. A storm over the Tennessee Valley is nearly stationary and bringing rain to a large area of the south, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will bring us more rain. Currently, the heaviest rain is set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and ranging from an additional 1 - 3 inches into Saturday. Some locally higher totals along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some flash flooding is possible.