VDH issues warning about rabid fox in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is warning folks about a recent incident with a rabid fox in Augusta County.
According to VDH, there was a fox attack in the area of Hildebrand Church Road on Sunday, May 10. The fox has tested positive for rabies, which means any person or animal that may have been exposed to its saliva would be considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation.
Notify the local health department and animal control if any wild animal bites or interacts with your pet, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
You should seek medical attention if you have been bitten, scratched, or licked by a wild animal.
Call the Central Shenandoah Health District at 540-332-7830 if you have any questions. For more information online, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/DEE/Rabies
05/20/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Health:
(WAYNESBORO, Va.) – On Sunday, May 10 a fox attack occurred in the Hildebrand Church Road area of Augusta County.
The fox tested positive for rabies. The fox no longer poses a threat, but any human or animal that may have been exposed to the fox’s saliva would be considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation.
As with any positive animal the advice would be to:
- Never approach a wild animal, especially a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if behaving oddly or seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern U.S.
- Avoid stray cats and dogs, which may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate your dogs, cats and ferrets and keep their vaccinations up to date.
- Do not feed wild animals or strays. Eliminate outdoor food sources.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
If a wild animal bites or interacts with a domestic animal, notify the local health department and animal control, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention. Rabies is fatal to animals and humans once symptoms begin, but can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
For questions, call the Central Shenandoah Health District at 540-332-7830. For more information online, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/DEE/Rabies
