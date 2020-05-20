TJHD to offer free COVID-19 testing in Greene Co. May 22

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District is offering free testing for the coronavirus in Greene County Friday, May 22.
Folks showing coronavirus-related symptoms can get tested at Ruckersville Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, muscle pain, sore throat, as well as new loss of taste or smell.
You must make an appointment ahead of time by calling (434) 972-6261 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.