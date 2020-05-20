Staunton firefighters say furloughing first responders is unacceptable

“This extremely challenging budget process required us to make difficult choices in a very abbreviated timeframe to respond to a sudden and dramatic loss of revenues. The adopted budget balances the service needs of the community and the well-being of our organization with the very real economic hardship being imposed on our citizens and businesses. The decision to furlough employees the equivalent of one day per month for 10 months across every level of the organization, with very few exceptions, was implemented to avoid significantly more painful measures including layoffs and salary reductions, or an increase in property taxes. We regret that we were unable to avoid outcomes that will have consequences for employees and the entire community, however, we believe the adopted budget establishes a path forward in a time of uncertainty, with flexibility to redirect in response to future developments.”