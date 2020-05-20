Stagnant pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our west continues to keep cool and unsettled conditions across our area. Occasional showers will develop Today. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, and a steady northeast wind will make it feel cooler. A steady rain is expected to move in later Thursday and continue into Friday. As we approach the Weekend the area of low pressure will move out. An early shower is possible Saturday before skies start to clear . Sunday and Monday look sunny with warm temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Showers, drizzle and fog, Low: around 50
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few rumbles of thunder, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Early showers, clearing and warmer, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Mondya: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low:upper 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
