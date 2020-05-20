Stagnant pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our west continues to keep cool and unsettled conditions across our area. Occasional showers will develop Today. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, and a steady northeast wind will make it feel cooler. A steady rain is expected to move in later Thursday and continue into Friday. As we approach the Weekend the area of low pressure will move out. An early shower is possible Saturday before skies start to clear . Sunday and Monday look sunny with warm temperatures. Have a great and safe day !