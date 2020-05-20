Nonprofit says site of proposed project in Fluvanna County is endangered

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia nonprofit says that a controversial project in Fluvanna County is one of the most endangered sites in the commonwealth.
The James River Water Authority has submitted a detailed site analysis to the Army Corps of Engineers for a water pump station set to be built on land sacred to the Monacan Indian Nation. The project was started to support growth in the Zion Crossroads area.
The CEO of Preservation Virginia says there are other options for the site and that the history of the Monacan Tribe could be in danger if it goes as planned.
“Rassawek is important to the Monacan nation. It’s a sacred site. It’s an archaeological site. There are likely burials there. This is history that has not been forgotten by the tribe itself but forgotten about the greater community.” Preservation Virginia CEO Elizabeth Kostelny said.
The Army Corp of Engineers has extended the public comment period on the project until June 7. For more information on how to make public comments click here.
For a full list of Preservation Virginia’s endangered sites, click here.
