Member of Covenant Church makes masks in spare time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Covenant Church is taking the initiative to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laila Bare is spending her spare time making homemade masks.
Bare and her husband, Pastor Harold Bare, believe that developing new hobbies is essential at this time to maintain happiness. She has made nearly 100 masks for her church friends, family, and health care professionals.
“Rather than just using plain material, I make a little band on it with a color just to make it interesting. So when someone’s wearing it, they know it’s some thing that taken time," Bare said.
The masks are reversible with a different design on each side, a bendable notch for the nose, and at the bottom there is an opening so you can insert a filter.
“I actually pray over them so people can wear them knowing that they’ve been blessed. It’s a wonderful feeling. I know my masks are not going to make much of a difference to the whole world, but it’ll make a difference to some people and I’m glad for that,” Bare said.
If you would like to receive a handmade mask or donate to help Bare build the masks you can reach her at lailajb@gmail.com.
