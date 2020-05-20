C’ville Pride offering grants through COVID-19 emergency fund for LGBT community

"It’s also really nice to be honest that there’s a lot of kids who can’t make it to in-person meetings in during the normal times, right? They can’t,” said Marshall. “Maybe they’re not out to their parents, or maybe their parents aren’t happy with them and so they don’t have transportation, or maybe they’re in Fluvanna, or are too far away. So being able to have the virtual meetups it turns out to be great for any time period.”