Cool and breezy with showers

Brighter days ahead

NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
By David Rogers | May 20, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 7:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stagnant pattern remains in place. Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Today. The upper low over the Tennessee Valley is expected to remain in place through late week. As it begins to move away steadier rain will develop Thursday into Friday. Look for improving conditions for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloduy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Shower, drizzle and fog, Low: around 50

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy,with rain and scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Early shower, clearing and warm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partlysunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

