Cool and breezy with showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stagnant pattern remains in place. Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Today. The upper low over the Tennessee Valley is expected to remain in place through late week. As it begins to move away steadier rain will develop Thursday into Friday. Look for improving conditions for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloduy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Shower, drizzle and fog, Low: around 50
Thursday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy,with rain and scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Early shower, clearing and warm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Partlysunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
