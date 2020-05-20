Community projects presented to Leadership Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Leadership Charlottesville had a virtual gathering Wednesday, May 20, to congratulate the graduates of 2020, and to allow them to present their community projects to the group.
Projects included an early learning childcare resource app, and a program that helps entrepreneurs get feedback.
“The topic were relevant, on point, and they delved into the issues wholeheartedly,” Lisa Herndon with Leadership Charlottesville said. “You can see through the presentations that they really took to heart the tasks that we had to do.”
The Leadership Charlottesville program typically ends in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the class has not met since February. This was a chance to acknowledge the graduates, and let them present their projects.
