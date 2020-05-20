Charlottesville Catholic School hosts “reverse-packet-pick-up” to thank teachers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers at the Charlottesville Catholic School received a special "thank you" from parents and students for their efforts handling the COVID-19 lockdown.
When the pandemic hit a few months ago, teachers at the school quickly converted their lesson plans online and helped parents and students get classwork through a “packet pick-up” program. On Wednesday evening, a group of dads and students organized a “re-packet pick up”, thanking the teachers with free pizza, wine, and gift cards.
"We’re very fortunate to have Charlottesville Catholic School here to support our kids. We wanna spread the word to the community that this school is doing amazing things for 300 plus kids and families,” Jason Statuta, a parent, said.
"They do so much and they go out of their way to make us learn, and they're the best. They work so hard and they put a smile on our face. We love our teachers,” Annabelle Statuta, a student, said.
Families of students donated more than $1,000 to the “re-packet pick up”.
