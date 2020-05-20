CATEC celebrates completers with virtual ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual ceremony Wednesday honored more than 200 graduates of Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC). The annual Completer Ceremony was hosted through Zoom and streamed live on YouTube.
CATEC Director Stephanie Carter says the pandemic was tough on students since many of the school’s programs are hands-on. However, she says the graduates proved to be resourceful and were able to adapt to a new way of learning.
Carter adds she’s proud to be training workers who are considered essential during the COVID-19 crisis. “We are training students that are the engine of our country, so we are really proud of them and the work they’ve done and their dedication."
The graduates represent a wide variety of programs, from automotive services and computer networking to cosmetology and nursing. They were treated to an end-of-year video acknowledging their hard work and dedication.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.