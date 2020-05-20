Cherry Avenue Boys And Girls Club helps feed community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After hearing from the people they serve, the staff at Cherry Avenue Boys and Girls Club is stepping up to make sure hundreds of families are staying fed.
The club is partnering with Pearl Island Catering to provide dinner to the community. Meals are available for pickup at the Cherry Avenue Boys and Girls Club from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The club is located at 1000 B Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville. Call 434-971-9421 for further details.
This initiative stems from the results of a survey that was sent to members.
"We're giving out 200 meals each of the two nights, so we know that if there are four members in a car who come in, we'll give them four bags,” Central Virginia Boys and Girls Club CEO James Pierce said. “Each bag has two meals so the idea is that it will last for two evenings and it would serve the members that have bags of food."
The Cherry Avenue Boys and Girls Club has enough funding to keep the program running through the first week of June.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.