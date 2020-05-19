Voters in Scottsville, Staunton, Waynesboro cast ballots in local elections

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Town leadership is up for grabs in Scottsville, while city council and school board positions are being determined in Staunton and Waynesboro. However, going to the polls during the Coronavirus pandemic was different on Tuesday, May 19.
Voters in Scottsville selected a new mayor, as well as voted for all six council seats. Many safety measures were in place at Victory Hall, including masks and sneeze guards. Similar precautions were taking at polling locations in Waynesboro and Staunton.
In-person turnout has been low, because a lot of people opted to vote absentee, which Governor Ralph Northam has been encouraging for any locality holding elections Tuesday.
“COVID-19 is a valid reason for everyone voting absentee by mail. We did very well, we think, down here in Scottsville. This is a very small town. We had 49 people vote absentee by mail,” James Heilman with the Albemarle County Electoral Board said.
The polls closed at 7 p.m. All results are preliminary and must be certified.
As of Tuesday night, Ron Smith was voted the new mayor of Scottsville. Selected for town council are Laura Mellusi, Zachary Bullock, Edward Payne Jr., Stuart C. Munson, Raymond Daniel Gritsko, and Jim J. Tocci. Complete Scottsville results are available here.
The four Staunton council candidates earning the top votes are Andrea Oakes, Mark Robertson, Amy Darby, and Steve Claffey. Complete Staunton results are here.
In Waynesboro, Terry Short won the at-large council seat, Lana Williams won Ward A, and Bruce Allen won Ward B. Complete Waynesboro results are here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.