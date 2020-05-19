Staying Wet and Cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More wet days. Periods of rain and cool temperatures will continue this week. A storm is moving into the Tennessee Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will contribute to rainy and cool conditions. Currently, the heaviest rain appears to set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and ranging from 2 - 4 inches by late Friday. Some flooding is possible.