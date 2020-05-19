Staying Wet and Cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More wet days. Periods of rain and cool temperatures will continue this week. A storm is moving into the Tennessee Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will contribute to rainy and cool conditions. Currently, the heaviest rain appears to set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and ranging from 2 - 4 inches by late Friday. Some flooding is possible.
As we move into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the pattern looks to turn direr and much warmer, with highs back in the low 80s.
Tonight: Showers, drizzle, areas of fog. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Periods of rain. Some heavy at times. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storm. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. PM storm possible. Highs lows 80s. Lows around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Memorial Day: Partly sunny, Highs upper 70s to 80. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.
