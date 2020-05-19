Soggy days an foggy nights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As Tropical Storm Arthur pulls away ,an upper level area of low pressure will take over. Resulting with more periods of rain and cool temperatures. The line of heavy and light rain will be a close call. It now appears the heaviest rain 5″-7″ will be just to our south with most areas in central Virginia and the valley seeing 1″-3″. The situation needs to be monitored for any potential changes over the next couple of days. By late week drier will begin to erode the moisture in place and provide clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !