Soggy days an foggy nights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As Tropical Storm Arthur pulls away ,an upper level area of low pressure will take over. Resulting with more periods of rain and cool temperatures. The line of heavy and light rain will be a close call. It now appears the heaviest rain 5″-7″ will be just to our south with most areas in central Virginia and the valley seeing 1″-3″. The situation needs to be monitored for any potential changes over the next couple of days. By late week drier will begin to erode the moisture in place and provide clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, High: low 6os
Tonight: Showers, drizzle and fog, Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Ealy showers, clearing, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
