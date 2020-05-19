Scottsville voters casting ballots for mayor, council seats

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Town leadership is up for grabs in Scottsville Tuesday, May 19. However, going to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic is making things different this time around.
Voters are choosing a new mayor, as well as all council seats.
Many safety measures are in place at Victory Hall, including masks and sneeze guards.
In-person turnout has been low, because a lot of people opted to vote absentee, which Governor Ralph Northam has been encouraging for any locality holding elections Tuesday.
“COVID-19 is a valid reason for everyone voting absentee by mail. We did very well we think down here in Scottsville. This is a very small town. We had 49 people vote absentee by mail,” James Heilman with the Albemarle County Electoral Board said.
The polls in Scottsville close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. More information is available at the Virginia Department of Elections’ website.
