Crozet neighborhood seeing demand for community garden plots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Public garden plots are proving to be very popular in Crozet’s Old Trail community.
All 39 plots are full this time around and there is a waiting list to get one.
The Old Trail Community Garden has been going on for 10 years. It is sponsored by Albemarle County.
The county provides mulch and compost, you provide the green thumb and tools. No more than 10 people are currently allowed in at a time and monthly work parties have had to be postponed until further notice.
“I think there is this mindset that people are worried about the food source, and so really some people have basically realized, ‘I need to be learned how to grow my own stuff.’ So, it sort of reminds you of the victory gardens,” Betsy Aronson with Old Trail Community Garden said.
Victory gardens were popular during World War II when rationing of foods and items were in place.
Right now, most people are growing vegetables in their plots.
Aronson says anyone can rent a plot and the garden is open all year.
