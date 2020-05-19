Couple teams up with Arc of the Piedmont to bring meals to families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville couple is teaming up with a nonprofit to bring meals to families in need across central Virginia.
It started with a YouTube channel that has since grown into so much more. When Steve Easton and his wife Jocelynn Helmbrecht were looking for ways to help their community through the coronavirus pandemic, they stuck to what they knew: cooking.
“Most everybody we know was unemployed ,you know, because of what’s going on. And, you know, we took around a couple meals a day, and people were so happy about it,” Easton said.
Easton says he has worked in the restaurant business his entire life. When the pandemic struck, he and Helmbrecht knew food shortages were an immediate and pressing concern. However, what people were missing most was human interaction.
“That type of kindness and that type of like unsolicited, without a Catch-22 kindness is so rare right now. That it’s almost shocking to people,” Easton said.
“The meals that we’re bringing to people are home-cooked, exactly the way he cooks for us.” Helmbrecht said.
And so, l.e.g.a.c.i. eats was born. They teamed up with Arc of the Piedmont, as the nonprofit has been a part of their lives since their son Wesley was just 4 years old.
“Bryan Harris with Arc of the Piedmont has been absolutely phenomenal," Easton said. "Allowing us to partner with them so that their 501-C3 can allow us donations and tech receipts, and things like that.”
“It was a no-brainer to partner up with with Steve and Jocelyn on this project, because we want to make sure that everybody is able to be fed. During this time, and our clients are one of those number-one populations,” Harris said.
Harris says the community has also stepped in to help: “Martin’s Hardware, wonderful local company, and they donated a cooker," he said.
“IX Park let us use their parking lot to disperse the volunteers who drive all over," Helmbrecht said.
Easton and Helmbrecht say they take steps to make sure the food they’re providing is safe. It is something they already had to be aware of, as their son in in the high-risk category.
“We were already being very careful and sanitizing every grocery that came in the house," Helmbrecht said. "So it just all is amazing how naturally it just led into us being able to help people.”
More information on how to get involved or to make a donation is at https://arcpva.org.
