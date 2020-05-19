Cool and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Arthur continues to move away. Meanwhile an upper level low pressure system will keep our area cloudy with periods of rain. 1″-3″ of rain is possible through late week. Eventually as the low pulls away drier air will begin to work into the region. Skies should partially clear allowing temperatures to warm into the 80s. There is still a chance a few showers are possible early Saturday but conditions are expected to improve later in the day. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, High: low 60s
Tonight: Showers, drizzle and areas of fog, Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Scattered showers, High: around...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Early showers, partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.