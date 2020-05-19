Cool and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Arthur continues to move away. Meanwhile an upper level low pressure system will keep our area cloudy with periods of rain. 1″-3″ of rain is possible through late week. Eventually as the low pulls away drier air will begin to work into the region. Skies should partially clear allowing temperatures to warm into the 80s. There is still a chance a few showers are possible early Saturday but conditions are expected to improve later in the day. Have a great and safe day !