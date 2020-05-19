Charlottesville group in need of diaper donations to help families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Donor Diaper is asking for the community to help it continue to provide free kits to families.
The group distributes dozens of diapers to households every month. It says it is currently in need of donations.
“We do need wipes, that is part of our kit. Our kits provide diapers and wipes for at least a two-week supply,” Donor Diaper Founder Marissa Turner-Harris said.
Donations can be given via cash app or Venmo. More information is available at Donor Diaper’s Facebook page.
