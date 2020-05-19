Charlottesville city councilor talks affordable housing priority in reduced proposed budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s affordable housing situation is getting a financial boost from the city.
On Tuesday’s Cville360 Program, Vice Mayor Heather Hill said council and staff are looking at what to do with about $1.4 million from last year’s budget surplus.
“Looking at it through the lens of what are the most immediate needs of this community and how can we support the most people in this community who are in a crisis in terms of housing” Charlottesville City Councilor Heather Hill said.
Hill also said another priority is supplemental rental assistance vouchers for those in need.
