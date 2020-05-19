Championship makes it easier for UVA men’s lax players to move on

“If there’s any negatives to winning a national championship, and there are none, by the way," says Tiffany, "but if there is one, philosophically, go a year later, and you have graduating seniors, or Fourth-Years, like we call them at UVA, to come back for a fifth year, it’s really easy for them to say, ‘Coach, we’ve satisfied our goals. When I came to Charlottesville four years ago, there were some things I wanted to check the box on, and we checked all those boxes, so I’m good.’”