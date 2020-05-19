Report of hidden camera in Albemarle Co. home leads to arrest

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (WVIR) - Albemarle County police have arrested and charged a man after receiving a report of a hidden camera found in a home back on March 5.
The department announced Tuesday, May 19, that 28-year-old John Michael Garvis is charged with 12 counts of non-consensual filming of an undressed person, two counts of intercept wire communication, and two counts of child pornography. He had been arrested on Monday, May 18.
According to police, several cameras and electronic devices were seized for evidence during a search. Authorities did not provide details, such as a street address, or where in the home the cameras were found.
The Albemarle County Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George Cox at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
05/19/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On March 5, 2020, the Albemarle County Police Department received a report of a hidden camera located within a residence located in Albemarle County. An investigation followed which led Albemarle County Police Detectives to the residence of John Michael Garvis.
During the search of his residence, several cameras and electronic devices were seized for evidence. The Albemarle County Police Department’s Cybercrimes Lab conducted examination of the seized devices and uncovered evidence of other crimes.
On May 18, 2020, 28-year-old John Michael Garvis was arrested and charged with the following:
- 12 Counts of 18.2-386.1 – Non-consensual: Film/videotape undressed person, class one misdemeanor
- 2 Counts of 19.2-62 – Intercept wire communication, class six felony
- 2 Counts of 18.2-374.1 – Child pornography, class six felony
This is an ongoing investigation with no immediate threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective George Cox with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.