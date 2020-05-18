Wet and Cool Week Ahead

Periods of rain and cool temperatures will headline week. While Tropical Storm Arthur is moving away from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a storm is moving down through the Ohio Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will contribute to rainy and cool conditions this week. Currently, the heaviest rain appears to set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and perhaps 2 - 4 inches by late Friday. Some flooding is possible.