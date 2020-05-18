Wet and Cool Week Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wet stretch of days this week, with a slow moving storm.
Periods of rain and cool temperatures will headline week. While Tropical Storm Arthur is moving away from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a storm is moving down through the Ohio Valley. This storm , an upper level area of low pressure, will only slowly move the rest of the week as it works east. This will contribute to rainy and cool conditions this week. Currently, the heaviest rain appears to set up across southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas. Still we will receive rain and perhaps 2 - 4 inches by late Friday. Some flooding is possible.
As we move into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the pattern looks to turn direr and much warmer, with highs back in the low 80s.
Tonight: Showers, drizzle, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Periods of rain, cool temps. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. PM storm possible. Highs lows 80s. Lows around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, Highs upper 70s to 80.
