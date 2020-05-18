WATCH: Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is providing an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
The governor’s press briefing got underway at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18. You can watch a live stream of the event below, and NBC29 will also be live tweeting.
This article is being updated with information announced at Monday’s briefing. The audio and video feed from Richmond has been spotty at times.
- Gov. Northam began Monday’s briefing focused on testing for the coronavirus, showing PCR (nasal swab) testing data, and that percent-positive cases continues to decline in Virginia.
- Northam announced that on Friday, May 22, that he will allow Virginia Beach to open for recreational activity. Group sports, alcohol, tents or groups of umbrellas are still prohibited. Parking will be at 50% and beach ambassadors will be out. If people swarm the beaches and don’t follow social distancing, then the governor says he may close them.
- Virginia Beach has plans in place to clean high-touch areas, as well as monitor and enforce rules for beach visitors.
- All other beaches remain under fishing and exercise use only until Phase Two begins.
- Northam says school systems are working to determine what will be possible in the fall. The governor has formed an education team, includes state superintendent, local superintendents, university presidents (both public & private), and others who will meet to form plans. Secretary of Education Atif Qarni says this task force started to meet 3 weeks ago. It is bringing together K-12 and higher education leaders with the dept. of health to develop reopening plans. Specific gating criteria are expected. Northam says this is not a one plan fits all, and there will be phases or different criteria for schools. He is expected to start reviewing plans to announce in the next few weeks.
- Gov. Northam says some courts are reopening, which means some eviction proceedings may move forward. Virginia is working on providing 3-month mortgage deferrals that would be passed on from landlord to tenant. Northam says new legislation is going to support renters who have lost wages, including caps on late fees. A new website with Virginia housing, stayhomevirginia.com, provides tool and resources for anyone experiencing issues or homelessness.
- The governor, while talking about Tuesday’s local elections, says volunteers are helping to ensure PPE for poll workers and cleanliness at polling location for those who have not voted absentee.
- Dr. Norm Oliver speaking on distribution of Remdevisir (investigational COVID-19 treatment), says first donation went to hospitals with high case loads, but supply now goes to the Virginia Department of Health. A randomized allocation process gives every patient an equal chance of getting it.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.