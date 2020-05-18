UVA Tennis teams receive recognition from Intercollegiate Tennis Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s tennis teams received postseason recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Monday.
UVA women’s freshman Natasha Subhash has been named the ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year.
She's the second-consecutive Cavalier to win the award.
Amber O'Dell took home the honors last season.
Teammate Rosie Johanson won the Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award.
UVA men’s sophomore Ryan Goetz has been named the ITA Atlantic Region Player to Watch.
The honor goes to someone who has been nationally ranked, is expected to have a good season next year, and has not yet won a championship.
The national winners of the awards will be announced next Monday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.