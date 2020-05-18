TJHD discusses plans for additional COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After what the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) says was a quiet weekend, staff are working to secure more COVID-19 testing for people in our area.
“We actually haven’t heard any complaints. We haven’t received any calls about restaurants, maybe a couple of questions about what grocery stores are doing, but over the weekend it was pretty uneventful it seems,” Senior Policy Analyst Ryan McKay said.
Right now, the health district is hosting weekly events to test people who are symptomatic.
McKay says TJHD is securing new resources in hopes of testing more people.
“We are about to bring on board a new testing site team that will conduct additional testing events throughout the health district in the coming weeks, and when we have that team on board, we’ll be able to do more than just the one a week that we’ve been doing,” he said.
McKay says although phase one allows for more businesses to be open, any break in the guidelines could push back the beginning of phase two.
“It’s a long road ahead of us, even getting into phase two. We want people to continue the physical distancing. We want to make sure that we’re practicing great hygiene and wearing the face coverings because COVID’s not going away, at this point it’s still going to be there. And the more vigilant we can be now the quicker we can return to normalcy in the future,” he said.
Phase one of the reopening process will last at least two weeks. Governor Northam wants to see a decrease in hospitalizations and positive cases before easing more restrictions.
