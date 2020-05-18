RSWA preparing to hold e-waste collection, registration opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is getting ready for an electronic waste collection day.
Preregistration opened Monday morning for people living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
On Saturday June 13th, residents can ditch old computers, printers, VCRs, and other electronic waste at the Ivy Material Utilization Center (MUC). The annual Spring event was pushed back due to the pandemic.
RSWA says it’s important sensitive materials are disposed of properly. On Saturday May 23, the facility will be closed for short time to make repairs to the Ivy MUC after a fire back in January was caused by a lithium battery.
“Though it’s legal to throw them in the trash, the idea is there’s a better place to put them, because there’s a lot of heavy metals and a lot of valuable rare Earth metals in a lot of this technology and we’re trying to find a place where those can be recovered and reclaimed,” said Director of Rivanna Solid Waste, Phil McKalips.
Preregistration is required. Click here to review the details and sign up.
Items like vacuums and hair dryers will not be accepted during this collection event. You can learn about other bulk waste amnesty days at the RSWA website.
Anyone with questions should call 434-977-2970.
