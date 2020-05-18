ParadeRest Virginia moves 4 Our Freedom 5K online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 10th annual 4 Our Freedom 5K will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the event’s host ParadeRest Virginia.
That means no racing event in person, no fans holding signs, and no cheering spectators waiting at the finish line. However, the race may be more open than ever before: Runners can take part in the race at any point during the month of June. They can also run wherever they are most comfortable, whether it’s on a favorite route or a treadmill.
The move was made in an effort to keep the race alive and continue funding the veterans, family members, and non-profits the proceeds go towards. Funds from the race benefit the African-American Military Experience, Blue Star Families of Central Virginia, Gratitude Charlottesville, Living Free Together, Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, and ParadeRest itself.
“ParadeRest is an organization whose mission is to show gratitude thought to military community past, present, and future,” Project Director Bethan Browning explained. "This race raises money that goes to support six nonprofit organizations of the same mission as us. So, when COVID-19 came about, we were determined not to be deterred by it.”
There is still time to register for the race. The registration is $35 and can be filled out entirely on the ParadeRest Virginia website.
