Jefferson Madison Regional Library moves to curbside pick-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Tuesday, branches of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library, with the exception of Nelson Memorial Library due to ongoing construction, will reopen for curbside pick-up.
The contactless pick-up will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Patrons can place holds on the library’s website. The return due date for all library materials has been extended through June 24.
