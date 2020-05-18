The Habitat Store in Charlottesville reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Habitat Store in Charlottesville reopened Friday with a list of carefully-planned social distancing measures.
The store only allows 10 people at a time inside. Staff are taking precautions and wearing masks at all time.
The store has changed its hours and days of operation. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays the store is open to donations only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no shopping. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the store is open for shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with limited donations.
“We’ve received numerous phone calls that people need to purchase things that they need for their house," manager at The Habitat Store David Winder said. "Our main focus and one of the reasons we are open is because we want them to shelter safely and securely at home. Whether that be as simple as buying an air filter for an AC unit.”
Items can be purchased over the phone. The Habitat Store also has an online store that will continue to be open and available to the public.
