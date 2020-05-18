DuCard Vinyards pays tribute to medical workers helping during the pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Madison County winery has designed a wine that is dedicated to workers risking their lives during a pandemic. DuCard Vineyards has a 2019 rosé and it’s called “Thank You Heroes” wine.
“I see all these incredible people serving the community," DuCard Vineyards Owner Scott Elliff said. "Front-line doctors, nurses, and lots of volunteers food banks, the elderly workers, and everything - it just really hits me.”
All proceeds go to nonprofit activities through the community foundation and some go to the fund for mental health services. An open area on the label serves as a place to personalize your own dedication.
“I’m stressed just watching the news and to imagine them doing that job is just unbelievable, so we decided to do a special wine as a tribute to basically all the heroes because they are all heroes," Elliff said.
DuCard Vineyards doesn’t plan to open anytime soon to keep the public safe, however when they do open it will be outside on the patio. The indoor portion will be closed.
“Wine is my currency, and if I can use the wine in a good way, which we’ve done that with a variety of different other initiatives and stuff. My best ideas come when I wake up and realize there’s something we are to do,” Elliff said.
You can order this wine online and shipping is completely free.
