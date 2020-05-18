CSHD to hold free COVID-19 testing in Waynesboro May 19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is teaming up with other organizations to offer free testing for the coronavirus in Waynesboro on Tuesday, May 19.
05/18/2020 Release from the Department of Emergency Management and EMS:
The Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Virginia National Guard and the City of Waynesboro Department of Emergency Management will be conducting a community testing event for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The event will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 6:30 PM in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School at 840 King Avenue in the City of Waynesboro.
Two Hundred Fifty (250) tests are available and they will be provided on a first come basis. No registration or pre-screening is required.
Tests will be available in both a drive-through and walk up manner.
Testing is FREE. No insurance is required.
Participants are requested to wear a mask, respect social distancing of six feet between individuals at all times, and advise the testing and healthcare staff if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Flyers are attached in both Spanish and English and should be used with the release.
Questions may be directed to myself or Hilary Cronin, Central Shenandoah Health District Emergency Planner, at hilary.cronin@vdh.virginia.gov.
