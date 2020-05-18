Cloudy with showers

Unsettled through most of the week

By David Rogers | May 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 6:54 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) A cloudy start to the day. We have Tropical Storm Arthur to our southeast, an upper low over head, and a stalled out front that will keep clouds, periods of rain and cooler than normal conditions in place until late week.By the end of the week our current pattern will begin to break down allowing temperatures to warm and skies to clear. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: showers, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloud with scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, with lingering showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High Low 80s...Low: low 60s

