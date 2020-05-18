Cloudy with showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) A cloudy start to the day. We have Tropical Storm Arthur to our southeast, an upper low over head, and a stalled out front that will keep clouds, periods of rain and cooler than normal conditions in place until late week.By the end of the week our current pattern will begin to break down allowing temperatures to warm and skies to clear. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: showers, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly cloud with scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, with lingering showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High Low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.