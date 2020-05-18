Cloudy, cool and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A combination of systems will keep unsettled conditions in place throughout much of the week. A stalled front, upper level low pressure( cut off from jet stream ) and Tropical Storm Arthur will all be responsible for clouds ,periods of rain and below average temperatures. By late week approximately 2″-4″ of rain will be possible. By Friday the current pattern will begin to break down and weaken, setting the stage for improving conditions by the Weekend.. Have a great and safe day !