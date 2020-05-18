Charlottesville city councilor concerned over loss of tax revenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook is concerned about a major decrease in tax revenues caused by the impacts of COVID-19. Snook says he attended a virtual presentation for Virginia First Cities and a speaker there estimates Charlottesville will lose $6.1 million for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Snook says that could just be the beginning, and that the city’s most difficult challenge will be balancing the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. “It’s clear the major impact of the COVID virus are going to be on things like meals taxes, lodging taxes, the tourism taxes that we rely on for about $19 million a year in budget."
The city’s deadline to adopt the 2021 Fiscal Year budget is June 30.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.