Albemarle County beaches to stay closed through summer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bad news for people hoping to cool off at Albemarle County’s beaches this summer. The county’s department of parks and recreation announced Monday, May 18, that swimming beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek, and Mint Springs Valley Park will stay closed for the season.
All summer swim, camps, and recreation programs are canceled.
Folks will not be able to use any county basketball, tennis court, or baseball field.
Dog parks will stay open, but limited to 10 people at a time.
05/18/2020 Release from Albemarle County Parks & Recreation Director Bob Crickenberger:
Here at Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, our team is doing all we can to keep you and your families safe. On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam’s Stay at Home Order transitioned to the first phase of Safer at Home. The guidelines for Safer at Home continue what we have already implemented in our Parks.
I’ll share the good news first. Park trails and open spaces remain open for use by patrons who practice the 6-foot distance rule and are not part of a group. You may walk trails, fish lakes, and recreate in open green spaces. If you do not feel well or have symptoms of COVID-19, please do not use any park facility until a medical professional has cleared you.
Now, onto the news that is more difficult. We made the hard choice to close our swimming beaches and suspend programs we can not facilitate due to the Governor’s orders. Due to staffing and logistical challenges, our swimming beaches will remain closed for the 2020 swim season. Summer swim, summer camp, classes and recreation programs are canceled and field reservations are not available.
The rules for closure also include all park facilities that use shared equipment. Restrooms will remain locked and water fountains will not be turned on at this time. All basketball and tennis courts are closed as well as softball/baseball fields. Playgrounds are closed. Dog parks remain open, but are limited to ten (10) people at a time.
We know how important these resources are to our community and we will continue to evaluate each phase of the Governor’s plan to reopen. As we move forward we will adjust our parks’ decisions, as we are able. We will keep you informed every step of the way.
I have served Albemarle County for over 40 years. My staff and I understand how important our facilities are to the community. It is with a heavy heart that we must close or restrict access to our facilities, as we know they bring so many people joy.
We look forward to a time when our parks can return to full service, and we can offer a wide range of activities and programs. We encourage visitors to continue using trails and walking paths at parks near their homes. Observe posted signage and please continue to practice proper physical distancing when visiting parks. Following CDC guidelines is essential for our community's health and safety, and to keeping our parks open.
Sincerely,
Bob Crickenberger,
Director, Albemarle County Parks & Recreation
