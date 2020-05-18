Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue accepting applications through June 30

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is looking for folks who want to join the team.
ACFR says it will be accepting firefighter applications through June 30. No prior experience is necessary. Those who pass the hiring process will take part in a 24-week, paid recruit school in the fall.
Go to www.workforACFR.com to learn more and to apply.
05/18/2020 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
ACFR is seeking individuals to serve the citizens of Albemarle County. Join a dedicated team of public servants committed to building leaders who inspire and achieve excellence through the practice of our core values including innovation, learning, integrity, and stewardship.
No prior experience is necessary; applicants who pass the necessary requirements during the hiring process will receive the basic skills and knowledge needed for the job during a 24-week paid recruit school in the fall.
If you have passion, empathy, and drive, we'll give you the technical skills needed to be a firefighter.
Applications are being accepted through June 30, 2020.
For more information, and to apply, visit: www.workforACFR.com.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.