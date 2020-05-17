Wet Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more on shore wind flow will keep our weather cooler and cloudier. Also a new shower and downpour chance through Monday night.
Tropical Storm Arthur will brush by the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday. The main rain and wind will not directly have an impact on our local weather. It will cause an area of low pressure to sit and spin near and over the region mid to late week. Providing a daily dose of rainfall. The heaviest rain has now shifted more to the south. Still local flooding is possible mid week. Overall the highest flood risk is now over Southside, Southwest Virginia to North Carolina.
Rainfall outlook for the week is for 1.5 to 3 inches.
Much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers Thursday and Friday and may now linger into Saturday.
We will have a drier and milder Memorial Day weekend.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower overnight. Patchy fog with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday: Cloudy, patchy fog with a showers and drizzle around. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday night: Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Rain showers, some heavy at times. Especially on Wednesday. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Milder with highs in the mid 70s. Low 60.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A scattered shower is still possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s.
The early call is for a warm, humid and rain-free Memorial Day.
