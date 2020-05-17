Wet Weather Ahead

Tropical Storm Arthur will brush by the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday. The main rain and wind will not directly have an impact on our local weather. It will cause an area of low pressure to sit and spin near and over the region mid to late week. Providing a daily dose of rainfall. The heaviest rain has now shifted more to the south. Still local flooding is possible mid week. Overall the highest flood risk is now over Southside, Southwest Virginia to North Carolina.