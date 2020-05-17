Rainy Weather Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more on shore wind flow will keep our weather cooler and cloudier than recent days. Also a new scattered shower and downpour chance through Monday night.
Tropical Storm Arthur will brush by the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday. The main rain and wind will not directly have an impact on our local weather. It will cause and an area of low pressure to sit and spin over the region mid to late week. This will provide a daily dose of rainfall. The heaviest rain has now shifted more to the south. Still local flooding is possible mid week. Overall the highest flood risk is now over Southside Virginia to North Carolina.
Much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers Thursday and Friday and many now linger into Saturday.
We will have a drier and milder Memorial Day weekend.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and downpour. Mainly this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower overnight. Patchy fog with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and drizzle around. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Rain showers, some heavy at times. Especially on Wednesday. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Milder with highs in the mid 70s. Low 60.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A scattered shower is still possible. Highs warmer near 80 degrees.
Trending drier and warmer next Sunday and Memorial Day.
